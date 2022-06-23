Halliburton Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HAL

In trading on Thursday, shares of Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.06, changing hands as low as $29.68 per share. Halliburton Company shares are currently trading off about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HAL's low point in its 52 week range is $17.818 per share, with $43.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.17. The HAL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

