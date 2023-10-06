Halliburton (BER:HAL) Price Target Increased by 7.71% to 47.61

The average one-year price target for Halliburton (BER:HAL) has been revised to 47.61 / share. This is an increase of 7.71% from the prior estimate of 44.20 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.75 to a high of 57.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.30% from the latest reported closing price of 36.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1693 funds or institutions reporting positions in Halliburton. This is a decrease of 89 owner(s) or 4.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAL is 0.25%, a decrease of 11.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 913,723K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 114,408K shares representing 12.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,767K shares, representing an increase of 32.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 42.74% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 36,560K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,136K shares, representing an increase of 20.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 27.07% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 30,400K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,652K shares, representing an increase of 45.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 104.52% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 25,749K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,628K shares, representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 175.27% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 25,646K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

