Halliburton Beat Expectations Again—Now the Rebound Trade Gets Real

Halliburton’s (NYSE: HAL) stock price has been in a correction for over 18 months, setting up its next big move. That movement is upon us. The company’s latest earnings results, while tepid in regard to growth, have consistently outperformed expectations, enabling robust capital returns and shareholder leverage, and catalysts are at hand. The oilfield services company returned to growth unexpectedly in Q4 2025, driven by strengths in critical segments, and provided an optimistic outlook for long-term value gains.

While growth is not expected to be robust in 2026, the company expects Q4 strengths to persist and for new technologies to drive operational quality. The critical takeaway is that this company is committed to shareholder returns, and those returns are more than attractive, including aggressive share buybacks and dividends.

The dividend alone is worth more than 2% with shares near the middle of the long-term range, while buybacks reduced the count by an average of 1.15% sequentially in Q4, 3.8% year-over-year, and approximately 3.4% for the fiscal year. Based on the history, outlook, and impact of share count reduction, the company can easily sustain the pace in 2026 and beyond.

As it is, the company paid out 85% of its free cash flow for the year, leaving ample funds to sustain and improve the balance sheet. The balance sheet highlights include reduced cash, current, and total assets offset by reduced debt and liabilities. Equity fell marginally for the year, offset by the share count decline, and leverage remains low with long-term debt approximately 0.7x the equity.

Analysts and Institutions Underpin Halliburton’s Stock Price Rebound

While an analyst’s price-target reset was at the heart of Halliburton’s 2024/2025 stock price declines, the market overreacted, setting up 2026’s opportunity. As of mid-January, the trends reflect firming sentiment, with coverage and price targets rising and sentiment strengthening. The Moderate Buy rating has a 72% Buy-side bias, and the consensus, up marginally from Q4 2025, aligns with long-term highs and is above critical resistance levels, indicating a significant shift in market dynamics.

The institutions own over 85% of this cash flow and capital return system. The group bought on balance throughout 2025, ran a pace near $2 bought for each $1 sold, and ramped activity through year’s end. Early 2025 is light in comparison, but it extended the bullish trend and may strengthen as the year progresses. Catalysts, including persistent core strengths, improving North American demand, and reentry into Venezuela, suggest the consensus forecasts are too low, and a bullish cycle of outperformance and analyst revisions will develop by year’s end.

Halliburton Outperforms in Q4 2025: Stock Price Extends Uptrend

Halliburton had a solid Q4, with revenue growing slightly by about 0.9% compared to expectations of contraction. The company’s Completion and Production segment grew modestly, offset by marginal weakness in Drilling and Evaluation, to beat consensus by 460 basis points. Regionally, North America contracted by 7%, but this was offset by growth in international markets, specifically Mexico and Latin America. The margin news is better. The company widened its operating margin significantly, driving an 11% acceleration in operating income and 2,500 bps of bottom-line outperformance.

The market response is favorable. Halliburton’s recent pre-opening price action jumped more than 2.5% to align with the analysts' consensus. Assuming the market follows through on the signal, fresh highs will quickly follow. In this scenario, HAL stock could advance to the $44 range relatively quickly, potentially setting a fresh eight-year high before mid-year 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.