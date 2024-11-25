Halliburton Announces Expansion in Namibia by Opening New Facilities

One of the largest oil field service providers, Halliburton Company HAL, recently announced the launch of multiple facilities across Namibia, marking a significant step toward providing advanced energy solutions and boosting the nation’s economy in the oil and gas sector.

An Insight Into HAL’s New Facilities

HAL’s new Namibian facilities, having a combined footprint of about 20,000 m², will be located in different areas like Windhoek, Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Lüderitz. The Windhoek facility will provide support services and the facility at Walvis Bay will manage cementing & drilling fluids services and warehousing. The Swakopmund facility will focus on specialized services like Sperry Drilling, well completions, testing and subsea operations, and wireline and perforating, while Lüderitz operations will include cementing and wireline services.

HAL’s Advanced Technology to Support Namibian Economy

With this expansion, HAL aims to deliver advanced drilling technologies and oil field services that maximize the asset value. The company would also be able to provide technological innovation in Namibia through oilfield automation, remote operations, geosteering and measurement while drilling and well testing.

How Will New Facilities Support Namibia?

Apart from providing technological innovation, the company would also be able to boost Namibia’s economy by supporting the oil and gas industry and creating job opportunities for the local people. The expansion will support the country’s aim of creating a skilled workforce in the oil and gas sector as HAL is expected to employ 200 Namibians in its new facilities.

The expansion will also support the company’s operational efficiency, as it will be able to work closely with its customers and collaborate with them in real time.

