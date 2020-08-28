Halliburton About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (HAL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/1/20, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.045, payable on 9/23/20. As a percentage of HAL's recent stock price of $16.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HAL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.11% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HAL's low point in its 52 week range is $4.25 per share, with $25.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.16.

In Friday trading, Halliburton Company shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

