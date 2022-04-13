Hallador Energy Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - Hallador Energy Co. (HNRG) shares are gaining more than 10 percent on Wednesday morning trade continuing an uptrend since Monday. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement. Currently, shares are at $4.47, up 10.91 percent from the previous close of $4.03 on a volume of 1,967,621. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.85-$4.90 on average volume of 287,111.

