Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) rallies 18% this week, taking one-year gains to 371%

While stock picking isn't easy, for those willing to persist and learn, it is possible to buy shares in great companies, and generate wonderful returns. When you find (and hold) a big winner, you can markedly improve your finances. For example, the Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) share price is up a whopping 371% in the last 1 year, a handsome return in a single year. And in the last month, the share price has gained 43%. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 46% lower than it was three years ago.

Since the stock has added US$16m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Because Hallador Energy made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Hallador Energy saw its revenue shrink by 16%. This is in stark contrast to the splendorous stock price, which has rocketed 371% since this time a year ago. It's pretty clear the market isn't basing its valuation on fundamental metrics like revenue. To us, a gain like this looks like speculation, but there might be historical trends to back it up.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:HNRG Earnings and Revenue Growth October 6th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Hallador Energy shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 371% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 9% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Hallador Energy (including 2 which can't be ignored) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



