Hallador Energy Names Hargrave CFO

(RTTNews) - Hallador Energy Co. (HNRG) announced on Monday that Marjorie Hargrave will assume the role of chief financial officer starting April 10, 2024.

Hargrave will take over from Lawrence Martin, who has been part of the company since 2007.

Martin will continue to work with the company for a few months to aid in the transition and will also support special projects.

Before this appointment, Hargrave held the position of CFO at Leanin' Tree, Inc.

