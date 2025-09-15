Is Hallador Energy (HNRG) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Hallador Energy (HNRG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Hallador Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 240 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hallador Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HNRG's full-year earnings has moved 39% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, HNRG has gained about 55% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 4.3%. This means that Hallador Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO). The stock has returned 8.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for RGC Resources Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 0.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hallador Energy belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 33.5% so far this year, meaning that HNRG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, RGC Resources Inc. falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #74. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Hallador Energy and RGC Resources Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

