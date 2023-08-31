Hallador Energy (HNRG) Price Target Increased by 22.22% to 11.22

The average one-year price target for Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) has been revised to 11.22 / share. This is an increase of 22.22% from the prior estimate of 9.18 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.27% from the latest reported closing price of 11.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hallador Energy. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 41.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNRG is 0.16%, a decrease of 41.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.83% to 15,991K shares. The put/call ratio of HNRG is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aegis Financial holds 2,305K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 2,178K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DWAS - Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF holds 1,056K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares, representing an increase of 52.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNRG by 42.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 722K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 683K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNRG by 2.50% over the last quarter.

Hallador Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hallador Energy Company processes, mines and sells coal to producers of electric power. The Company also owns interests in an oil and gas company with operations in Michigan.

