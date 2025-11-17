Hallador Energy (HNRG) Price Target Increased by 19.54% to 26.52

The average one-year price target for Hallador Energy (NasdaqCM:HNRG) has been revised to $26.52 / share. This is an increase of 19.54% from the prior estimate of $22.18 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $30.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.38% from the latest reported closing price of $20.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hallador Energy. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 10.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNRG is 0.15%, an increase of 21.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.38% to 32,472K shares. The put/call ratio of HNRG is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aegis Financial holds 2,011K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 1,912K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 1,909K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,916K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNRG by 1.20% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,608K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,341K shares , representing an increase of 16.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNRG by 26.38% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,185K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071K shares , representing an increase of 9.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNRG by 28.05% over the last quarter.

