HALLADOR ENERGY Earnings Results: $HNRG Reports Quarterly Earnings

HALLADOR ENERGY ($HNRG) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, beating estimates of -$0.13 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $94,800,000, missing estimates of $97,359,000 by $-2,559,000.

HALLADOR ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

HALLADOR ENERGY insiders have traded $HNRG stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HNRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID C HARDIE has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 168,691 shares for an estimated $2,197,040.

HALLADOR ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of HALLADOR ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

