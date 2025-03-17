Hallador Energy Company Reports Q4 2024 Financial Results: $94.2 Million in Revenue and Significant Transition to Independent Power Producer

Hallador Energy reports Q4 2024 revenue of $94.2 million, driven by significant growth in electric sales amid strategic transition.

Hallador Energy Company reported its financial results for Q4 and FY 2024, highlighting a significant transition from a coal producer to a vertically integrated independent power producer. Total revenue for Q4 was $94.2 million and $404.4 million for the fiscal year, with a notable increase in Q4 operating cash flow to $32.5 million. The company's adjusted EBITDA grew nearly threefold year-over-year to $6.2 million, while facing challenges such as a $215 million non-cash write-down in the carrying value of its Sunrise Coal subsidiary due to reduced demand for coal. CEO Brent Bilsland emphasized the strategic shift towards power generation, bolstered by a non-binding agreement with a leading data center developer expected to enhance margins. Looking forward, Hallador aims to optimize its power production, expand its portfolio of dispatchable generators, and maintain strong financial health by reducing bank debt and securing forward energy sales.

Q4 2024 Total Revenue reached $94.2 million, contributing to a FY’24 Total Revenue of $404.4 million, demonstrating a solid revenue generation ability even amidst transition.

Fourth quarter Operating Cash Flow improved significantly to $32.5 million, indicating strong cash generation activities as the company moves towards its new business model.

Q4 2024 Adjusted EBITDA increased approximately 3x year-over-year to $6.2 million, reflecting improved operational efficiency and financial performance.

The company successfully reduced its bank debt by over 50% to $44 million at year-end, improving its balance sheet and financial stability.

Fourth-quarter non-cash write-down of approximately $215 million in the carrying value of its Sunrise Coal subsidiary, indicating significant impairments and challenges in the coal market.

Net loss of $226.1 million for the year, a stark contrast to a profit of $44.8 million in the prior year, highlighting a drastic downturn in financial performance.

Company's shift from coal production to an independent power producer model is necessitated by declining coal demand and market disruptions, raising concerns about the sustainability and profitability of their new strategy.

What were Hallador Energy's Q4 2024 revenues?

Hallador Energy reported total revenue of $94.2 million for Q4 2024.

How much did Hallador Energy's operating cash flow increase in Q4 2024?

Q4 2024 operating cash flow increased to $32.5 million, showing significant improvement.

What is the company's adjusted EBITDA for FY 2024?

Hallador Energy's adjusted EBITDA for FY 2024 was $16.8 million.

What strategic changes is Hallador Energy implementing?

Hallador is transitioning to a vertically integrated independent power producer, reducing coal production and focusing on electric generation.

What milestone did Hallador Energy achieve in fall 2024?

The company signed a term sheet with a data center developer, marking an important step in its transformation.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) (“Hallador” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





“2024 was a transformative year for Hallador as we continued our evolution from a bituminous coal producer to a vertically integrated independent power producer (“IPP”), while also advancing our products and services up the energy value chain,” said Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This deliberate transition aligns with market trends and reflects our conviction in the superior economics of the IPP business model. In fall 2024, we reached an important milestone in our transformation by signing a non-binding term sheet with a leading global data center developer on a transaction that would, if completed, sell a majority of our power production and accredited capacity at enhanced margins for more than a decade to come. We are making meaningful progress toward finalizing definitive agreements for this transaction within the exclusivity period that runs from January through early June 2025, further strengthened by our partner’s commitment to pay up to $5 million during this period. While navigating these complex transactions requires coordination across multiple stakeholders and while there can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be entered into, we remain encouraged by our partner’s commitment and believe this strategic partnership will drive long-term value for our shareholders.”





“The ongoing industry shift from dispatchable generators, such as coal and natural gas, to non-dispatchable resources like wind and solar, has increased the value of our Hallador Power subsidiary due to the enhanced reliability, resilience and consistency that we provide over the less predictable non-dispatchables. At the same time, the retirement of coal-based generation has reduced demand for coal supply, impacting the value of our Sunrise Coal subsidiary. In anticipation of these market dynamics, we proactively reduced production volume and shifted our focus away from the higher cost coal reserves, which lowered our operational cash costs in the fourth quarter. These strategic actions along with lower long-term coal price projections resulted in a fourth-quarter non-cash write-down of Sunrise Coal’s carrying value by approximately $215 million, which underscores the foresight of our transition to power generation in the coming years.”





Bilsland continued, “Looking ahead, our focus remains on maximizing the value of our Merom Power Plant while actively pursuing opportunities to acquire additional dispatchable generators that can add durability, scale, and geographic expansion to our electric operations. Additionally, we are forging strong relationships with sophisticated counterparties to secure favorable collateral terms and effectively manage our forward power sales in 2025 and 2026, which we believe will enhance our financial flexibility in the short to medium term. During 2024, we also reduced our bank debt by more than 50% to $44 million at year-end. We are excited about our continued transformation from a commodity-focused coal producer to an IPP with a secure fuel supply, a strategy we believe will unlock expanding energy market margins, drive sustainable growth, and enhance cash flow generation for our shareholders.”







Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights











Hallador advanced its restructuring efforts for its subsidiary Sunrise Coal, focusing on production optimization and cost reductions to strengthen its operations.















During 2024, the Company reduced its coal production volume by approximately 40% and shifted its focus away from the higher cost portions of its coal reserves. This optimization of coal production reduced Hallador’s operational cash cost structure to better align its coal strategy to support its internal electric generation.













As a result of reducing coal production, optimizing its reserve base, and the declining price of contracted coal sales, Hallador realized an approximate $215 million non-cash write down in the fourth quarter associated with the carrying value of its Sunrise Coal subsidiary.





















The Company continues to shift its revenue mix to prioritize electric sales as an independent power producer.















Fourth quarter electric sales were $69.7 million or 74% of total Q4 revenue, compared to $37.1 million or 31% of total Q4 revenue in the year-ago period.













Fourth quarter Coal sales were $23.4 million or 25% of total revenue, compared to $81.3 million or 68% of total revenue in the year-ago period.





















Hallador continues to focus on forward sales to secure its energy position.















At year-end, Hallador had total forward energy, capacity and coal sales to 3rd party customers of $1.1 billion through 2029, up from $937.2 million at the end of the third quarter.













Subsequent to year end, Hallador signed an exclusive commitment agreement with a leading global data center developer, effective January 2, 2025. This agreement is in furtherance of the previously announced non-binding term sheet signed during the third quarter of 2024, reflecting an important milestone as both the Company and the developer seek to finalize a definitive transaction agreement to support the delivery of energy and capacity (through a utility partner) to a potential data center development within the State of Indiana. The completion of this proposed transaction is subject to, among other matters, the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements and there can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be consummated on the terms or timeframe currently contemplated, or at all.





















The Company continues to strengthen its balance sheet.















Total bank debt was $44.0 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $70.0 million at September 30, 2024 and $91.5 million at December 31, 2023.













Total liquidity was $37.8 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $34.9 million at September 30, 2024 and $26.2 million at December 31, 2023.



































Financial Summary





($ in Millions and Unaudited)













































































Q1 2024













Q2 2024













Q3 2024













Q4 2024













Electric Sales











$





60.7













$





59.4













$





71.7













$





69.7















Coal Sales





- 3







rd











Party











$





49.6













$





32.8













$





31.7













$





23.3















Other Revenue











$





1.3













$





1.0













$





1.4













$





1.8















Total Operating Revenue











$





111.6













$





93.2













$





104.8













$





94.8















Net Income (Loss)











$





(1.7





)









$





(10.2





)









$





1.6













$





(215.8





)











Operating Cash Flow











$





18.5













$





26.1













$





(11.2





)









$





32.5















Adjusted EBITDA*











$





6.8













$





(5.8





)









$





9.6













$





6.2













_________________________________









*









Non-GAAP financial measure, defined as operating cash flows













less effects of certain subsidiary and equity method investment activity, plus bank interest, less effects of working capital period changes, plus other amortization









Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our method of computing Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies.





Management believes the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, is an important measure in analyzing our liquidity and is a key component of certain material covenants contained within our Credit Agreement, specifically the minimum quarterly EBITDA. Noncompliance with the covenants could result in our lenders requiring the Company to immediately repay all amounts borrowed. If we cannot satisfy these financial covenants, we would be prohibited under our Credit Agreement from engaging in certain activities, such as incurring additional indebtedness, making certain payments, and acquiring and disposing of assets. Consequently, Adjusted EBITDA is critical to the assessment of our liquidity. The required amount of Adjusted EBITDA is a variable based on our debt outstanding and/or required debt payments at the time of the quarterly calculation based on a rolling prior 12-month period.





Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, to Income (Loss) before Income taxes, the most comparable GAAP measure, is as follows (in thousands) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.



















Reconciliation of GAAP "Income (Loss) before Income Taxes" to non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA"









(In $ Thousands and Unaudited)

























































Year Ended





















December 31,

























2024













2023













NET INCOME (LOSS)











$





(226,138





)









$





44,793













Interest expense













13,850

















13,711













Income tax expense (benefit)













(9,404





)













4,465













Depreciation, depletion and amortization













65,626

















67,211















EBITDA















(156,066





)













130,180













Other operating revenue













(275





)













10













Stock-based compensation













4,454

















3,554













Asset impairment













215,136

















—













Asset retirement obligations accretion













1,628

















1,804













Other amortization













(46,310





)













(30,613





)









(Gain) loss on disposal or abandonment of assets, net













(50





)













398













Loss on extinguishment of debt













2,790

















1,491













Equity method investment (loss)













746

















552













Settlement of litigation













2,750

















—













Other reclassifications













(8,043





)













—















Adjusted EBITDA











$





16,760













$





107,376











































































Solid Forward Sales Position - Segment Basis, Before Intercompany Eliminations (unaudited):





























































































































2025













2026













2027













2028













2029













Total













Power















































































































Energy













































































































Contracted MWh (in millions)













4.25

















3.36

















1.78

















1.09

















0.27

















10.75













Average contracted price per MWh









$





37.24













$





44.43













$





54.66













$





52.94













$





51.33





























Contracted revenue (in millions)









$





158.27













$





149.28













$





97.29













$





57.70













$





13.86













$





476.40

























































































































Capacity













































































































Average daily contracted capacity MWh













773

















727

















623

















454

















100





























Average contracted capacity price per MWd









$





201













$





230













$





226













$





225













$





230





























Contracted capacity revenue (in millions)









$





55.95













$





61.12













$





51.40













$





37.33













$





3.47













$





209.27

























































































































Total Energy & Capacity Revenue





















































































































































































































Contracted Power revenue (in millions)









$





214.22













$





210.40













$





148.69













$





95.03













$





17.33













$





685.67

























































































































Coal













































































































Priced tons - 3rd party (in millions)













2.95

















2.50

















2.50

















0.50

















—

















8.45













Avg price per ton - 3rd party









$





51.04













$





55.49













$





56.74













$





59.00













$





—





























Contracted coal revenue - 3rd party (in millions)









$





150.57













$





138.73













$





141.85













$





29.50













$





—













$





460.65























































































































TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) - CONSOLIDATED











$





364.79













$





349.13













$





290.54













$





124.53













$





17.33













$





1,146.32





















































































































Priced tons - Intercompany (in millions)













2.30

















2.30

















2.30

















2.30

















—

















9.20













Avg price per ton - Intercompany









$





51.00













$





51.00













$





51.00













$





51.00













$





—





























Contracted coal revenue - Intercompany (in millions)









$





117.30













$





117.30













$





117.30













$





117.30













$





—













$





469.20























































































































TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) - SEGMENT











$





482.09













$





466.43













$





407.84













$





241.83













$





17.33













$





1,615.52





















































































































Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the



"



Securities Act



"



), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the



"



Exchange Act



"



).





Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as



"



expects,



" "



believes,



" "



intends,



" "



anticipates,



" "



plans,



" "



estimates,



" "



guidance,



" "



target,



" "



potential,



" "



possible,



"



or



"



probable



"



or statements that certain actions, events or results



"



may,



" "



will,



" "



should,



"



or



"



could



"



be taken, occur or be achieved.





Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to our ability to execute definitive agreements with respect to the non-binding term sheet with a leading global data center developer.





Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by Hallador and its management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements.





These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in Hallador’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Hallador undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.









Conference Call and Webcast







Hallador management will host a conference call on Monday, March 17, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results, followed by a question-and-answer period.







Date



: Monday, March 17, 2025







Time



: 5:30 p.m. Eastern time







Dial-in registration link:







here











Live webcast registration link:







here









The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at





www.halladorenergy.com





.

















Hallador Energy Company







Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







As of December 31,





(in thousands)





(unaudited)



















































2024













2023













ASSETS





































Current assets:



































Cash and cash equivalents









$





7,232













$





2,842













Restricted cash













4,921

















4,281













Accounts receivable













15,438

















19,937













Inventory













36,685

















23,075













Parts and supplies













39,104

















38,877













Prepaid expenses













1,478

















2,262













Assets held-for-sale













—

















1,540













Total current assets













104,858

















92,814















Property, plant and equipment:



































Land and mineral rights













70,307

















115,486













Buildings and equipment













429,857

















537,131













Mine development













92,458

















158,642













Finance lease right-of-use assets













13,034

















12,346













Total property, plant and equipment













605,656

















823,605













Less - accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization













(347,952





)













(334,971





)









Total property, plant and equipment, net













257,704

















488,634













Equity method investments













2,607

















2,811













Other assets













3,951

















5,521















Total assets











$





369,120













$





589,780















































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





































Current liabilities:



































Current portion of bank debt, net









$





4,095













$





24,438













Accounts payable and accrued liabilities













44,298

















62,908













Current portion of lease financing













6,912

















3,933













Contract liabilities - current













97,598

















66,316













Total current liabilities













152,903

















157,595















Long-term liabilities:



































Bank debt, net













37,394

















63,453













Convertible notes payable













—

















10,000













Convertible notes payable - related party













—

















9,000













Long-term lease financing













8,749

















8,157













Deferred income taxes













—

















9,235













Asset retirement obligations













14,957

















14,538













Contract liabilities - long-term













49,121

















47,425













Other













1,711

















1,789













Total long-term liabilities













111,932

















163,597













Total liabilities













264,835

















321,192















Commitments and contingencies (Note 22)





































Stockholders' equity:



































Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued













—

















—













Common stock, $.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 42,621 and 34,052 issued and outstanding, as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively













426

















341













Additional paid-in capital













189,298

















127,548













Retained earnings (deficit)













(85,439





)













140,699













Total stockholders’ equity













104,285

















268,588















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity











$





369,120













$





589,780









































































Hallador Energy Company







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations







For the years ended December 31,





(in thousands, except per share data)





(unaudited)



















































2024













2023













SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES:



































Electric sales









$





261,527













$





267,927













Coal sales













137,448

















361,926













Other revenues













5,419

















5,025













Total sales and operating revenues













404,394

















634,878















EXPENSES:



































Fuel













49,343

















103,388













Other operating and maintenance costs













118,364

















199,855













Cost of purchased power













10,888

















—













Utilities













15,914

















17,730













Labor













116,164

















152,417













Depreciation, depletion and amortization













65,626

















67,211













Asset retirement obligations accretion













1,628

















1,804













Exploration costs













260

















904













General and administrative













26,527

















26,159













Asset impairment













215,136

















—













(Gain) loss on disposal or abandonment of assets, net













(50





)













398













Settlement of litigation













2,750

















—













Total operating expenses













622,550

















569,866















































INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS















(218,156





)













65,012













































Interest expense (1)













(13,850





)













(13,711





)









Loss on extinguishment of debt













(2,790





)













(1,491





)









Equity method investment (loss)













(746





)













(552





)











NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES















(235,542





)













49,258















































INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT):



































Current













(169





)













(164





)









Deferred













(9,235





)













4,629













Total income tax expense (benefit)













(9,404





)













4,465















































NET INCOME (LOSS)











$





(226,138





)









$





44,793















































NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE:



































Basic









$





(5.72





)









$





1.35













Diluted









$





(5.72





)









$





1.25















































WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING



































Basic













39,504

















33,133













Diluted













39,504

















36,827









































































Hallador Energy Company







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows







For the years ended December 31,





(in thousands)





(unaudited)



















































2024













2023













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



































Net income (loss)









$





(226,138





)









$





44,793













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

































Deferred income tax (benefit)













(9,235





)













4,629













Equity method investment (loss)













746

















552













Cash distribution - equity method investment













—

















625













Depreciation, depletion and amortization













65,626

















67,211













Asset impairment













215,136

















—













Loss on extinguishment of debt













2,790

















1,491













(Gain) loss on disposal or abandonment of assets, net













(50





)













398













Amortization of debt issuance costs













1,747

















3,233













Asset retirement obligations accretion













1,628

















1,804













Cash paid on asset retirement obligation reclamation













(1,407





)













(3,384





)









Stock-based compensation













4,454

















3,554













Amortization of contract asset and contract liabilities













(70,203





)













(97,018





)









Director fees paid in stock













150

















—













Change in current assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable













4,499

















9,952













Inventory













(13,610





)













15,548













Parts and supplies













(227





)













(10,582





)









Prepaid expenses













784

















1,186













Accounts payable and accrued liabilities













(14,580





)













(18,992





)









Contract liabilities













103,181

















33,804













Other













643

















610













Net cash provided by operating activities









$





65,934













$





59,414









































































Hallador Energy Company







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows







For the years ended December 31,





(in thousands)





(continued)





(unaudited)



















































2024













2023













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



































Capital expenditures









$





(53,367





)









$





(75,352





)









Proceeds from sale of equipment













4,239

















62













Proceeds from held-for-sale assets













3,200

















—













Investment in equity method investments













(542





)













—













Net cash used in investing activities













(46,470





)













(75,290





)











































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



































Payments on bank debt













(147,000





)













(59,713





)









Borrowings of bank debt













99,500

















66,000













Payments on lease financing













(5,633





)













—













Proceeds from sale and leaseback arrangement













5,134

















11,082













Issuance of related party notes payable













5,000

















—













Payments on related party notes payable













(5,000





)













—













Debt issuance costs













(673





)













(6,013





)









ATM offering













34,515

















7,318













Taxes paid on vesting of RSUs













(277





)













(2,101





)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities













(14,434





)













16,573













Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash













5,030

















697













Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of year













7,123

















6,426













Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of year









$





12,153













$





7,123















































CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH:



































Cash and cash equivalents









$





7,232













$





2,842













Restricted cash













4,921

















4,281





















$





12,153













$





7,123















































SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:



































Cash paid for interest









$





10,511













$





9,966















































SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH FLOW INFORMATION:



































Change in capital expenditures included in accounts payable and prepaid expense









$





356













$





1,882























































About Hallador Energy Company







Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) is a vertically-integrated Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Company has two core businesses: Hallador Power Company, LLC, which produces electricity and capacity at its one Gigawatt (GW) Merom Generating Station, and Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces and supplies fuel to the Merom Generating Station and other companies. To learn more about Hallador, visit the Company’s website at





http://www.halladorenergy.co



m/



.







Company Contact







Marjorie Hargrave





Chief Financial Officer





(303) 917-0777







MHargrave@halladorenergy.com









Investor Relations Contact







Sean Mansouri, CFA





Elevate IR





(720) 330-2829







HNRG@elevate-ir.com





