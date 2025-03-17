Hallador Energy Company Reports Q4 2024 Financial Results: $94.2 Million in Revenue and Significant Transition to Independent Power Producer

Hallador Energy reports Q4 2024 revenue of $94.2 million, driven by significant growth in electric sales amid strategic transition.
Hallador Energy Company reported its financial results for Q4 and FY 2024, highlighting a significant transition from a coal producer to a vertically integrated independent power producer. Total revenue for Q4 was $94.2 million and $404.4 million for the fiscal year, with a notable increase in Q4 operating cash flow to $32.5 million. The company’s adjusted EBITDA grew nearly threefold year-over-year to $6.2 million, while facing challenges such as a $215 million non-cash write-down in the carrying value of its Sunrise Coal subsidiary due to reduced demand for coal. CEO Brent Bilsland emphasized the strategic shift towards power generation, bolstered by a non-binding agreement with a leading data center developer expected to enhance margins. Looking forward, Hallador aims to optimize its power production, expand its portfolio of dispatchable generators, and maintain strong financial health by reducing bank debt and securing forward energy sales.
Potential Positives
- Q4 2024 Total Revenue reached $94.2 million, contributing to a FY’24 Total Revenue of $404.4 million, demonstrating a solid revenue generation ability even amidst transition.
- Fourth quarter Operating Cash Flow improved significantly to $32.5 million, indicating strong cash generation activities as the company moves towards its new business model.
- Q4 2024 Adjusted EBITDA increased approximately 3x year-over-year to $6.2 million, reflecting improved operational efficiency and financial performance.
- The company successfully reduced its bank debt by over 50% to $44 million at year-end, improving its balance sheet and financial stability.
Potential Negatives
- Fourth-quarter non-cash write-down of approximately $215 million in the carrying value of its Sunrise Coal subsidiary, indicating significant impairments and challenges in the coal market.
- Net loss of $226.1 million for the year, a stark contrast to a profit of $44.8 million in the prior year, highlighting a drastic downturn in financial performance.
- Company's shift from coal production to an independent power producer model is necessitated by declining coal demand and market disruptions, raising concerns about the sustainability and profitability of their new strategy.
FAQ
What were Hallador Energy's Q4 2024 revenues?
Hallador Energy reported total revenue of $94.2 million for Q4 2024.
How much did Hallador Energy's operating cash flow increase in Q4 2024?
Q4 2024 operating cash flow increased to $32.5 million, showing significant improvement.
What is the company's adjusted EBITDA for FY 2024?
Hallador Energy's adjusted EBITDA for FY 2024 was $16.8 million.
What strategic changes is Hallador Energy implementing?
Hallador is transitioning to a vertically integrated independent power producer, reducing coal production and focusing on electric generation.
What milestone did Hallador Energy achieve in fall 2024?
The company signed a term sheet with a data center developer, marking an important step in its transformation.
$HNRG Insider Trading Activity
$HNRG insiders have traded $HNRG stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HNRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID C HARDIE has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 168,691 shares for an estimated $2,197,040.
$HNRG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $HNRG stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,073,433 shares (+4460.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,290,807
- EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP added 550,000 shares (+71.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,297,500
- HIGHLAND PEAK CAPITAL, LLC added 514,863 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,895,181
- APIS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 464,000 shares (+106.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,312,800
- ALTA FUNDAMENTAL ADVISERS LLC removed 420,355 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,963,947
- YAUPON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 352,356 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,034,476
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 277,720 shares (-79.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,179,894
Full Release
- Q4 2024 Total Revenue of $94.2 Million; FY’24 Total Revenue of $404.4 Million -
- Q4 2024 Operating Cash Flow up Materially to $32.5 Million; FY’24 Operating Cash Flow of $65.9 Million -
- Q4 2024 Adjusted EBITDA up ~3x YoY to $6.2 Million; FY’24 Adjusted EBITDA of $16.8 Million -
TERRE HAUTE, Ind., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) (“Hallador” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
“2024 was a transformative year for Hallador as we continued our evolution from a bituminous coal producer to a vertically integrated independent power producer (“IPP”), while also advancing our products and services up the energy value chain,” said Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This deliberate transition aligns with market trends and reflects our conviction in the superior economics of the IPP business model. In fall 2024, we reached an important milestone in our transformation by signing a non-binding term sheet with a leading global data center developer on a transaction that would, if completed, sell a majority of our power production and accredited capacity at enhanced margins for more than a decade to come. We are making meaningful progress toward finalizing definitive agreements for this transaction within the exclusivity period that runs from January through early June 2025, further strengthened by our partner’s commitment to pay up to $5 million during this period. While navigating these complex transactions requires coordination across multiple stakeholders and while there can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be entered into, we remain encouraged by our partner’s commitment and believe this strategic partnership will drive long-term value for our shareholders.”
“The ongoing industry shift from dispatchable generators, such as coal and natural gas, to non-dispatchable resources like wind and solar, has increased the value of our Hallador Power subsidiary due to the enhanced reliability, resilience and consistency that we provide over the less predictable non-dispatchables. At the same time, the retirement of coal-based generation has reduced demand for coal supply, impacting the value of our Sunrise Coal subsidiary. In anticipation of these market dynamics, we proactively reduced production volume and shifted our focus away from the higher cost coal reserves, which lowered our operational cash costs in the fourth quarter. These strategic actions along with lower long-term coal price projections resulted in a fourth-quarter non-cash write-down of Sunrise Coal’s carrying value by approximately $215 million, which underscores the foresight of our transition to power generation in the coming years.”
Bilsland continued, “Looking ahead, our focus remains on maximizing the value of our Merom Power Plant while actively pursuing opportunities to acquire additional dispatchable generators that can add durability, scale, and geographic expansion to our electric operations. Additionally, we are forging strong relationships with sophisticated counterparties to secure favorable collateral terms and effectively manage our forward power sales in 2025 and 2026, which we believe will enhance our financial flexibility in the short to medium term. During 2024, we also reduced our bank debt by more than 50% to $44 million at year-end. We are excited about our continued transformation from a commodity-focused coal producer to an IPP with a secure fuel supply, a strategy we believe will unlock expanding energy market margins, drive sustainable growth, and enhance cash flow generation for our shareholders.”
Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights
Hallador advanced its restructuring efforts for its subsidiary Sunrise Coal, focusing on production optimization and cost reductions to strengthen its operations.
During 2024, the Company reduced its coal production volume by approximately 40% and shifted its focus away from the higher cost portions of its coal reserves. This optimization of coal production reduced Hallador’s operational cash cost structure to better align its coal strategy to support its internal electric generation.
As a result of reducing coal production, optimizing its reserve base, and the declining price of contracted coal sales, Hallador realized an approximate $215 million non-cash write down in the fourth quarter associated with the carrying value of its Sunrise Coal subsidiary.
The Company continues to shift its revenue mix to prioritize electric sales as an independent power producer.
Fourth quarter electric sales were $69.7 million or 74% of total Q4 revenue, compared to $37.1 million or 31% of total Q4 revenue in the year-ago period.
Fourth quarter Coal sales were $23.4 million or 25% of total revenue, compared to $81.3 million or 68% of total revenue in the year-ago period.
Hallador continues to focus on forward sales to secure its energy position.
At year-end, Hallador had total forward energy, capacity and coal sales to 3rd party customers of $1.1 billion through 2029, up from $937.2 million at the end of the third quarter.
Subsequent to year end, Hallador signed an exclusive commitment agreement with a leading global data center developer, effective January 2, 2025. This agreement is in furtherance of the previously announced non-binding term sheet signed during the third quarter of 2024, reflecting an important milestone as both the Company and the developer seek to finalize a definitive transaction agreement to support the delivery of energy and capacity (through a utility partner) to a potential data center development within the State of Indiana. The completion of this proposed transaction is subject to, among other matters, the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements and there can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be consummated on the terms or timeframe currently contemplated, or at all.
The Company continues to strengthen its balance sheet.
Total bank debt was $44.0 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $70.0 million at September 30, 2024 and $91.5 million at December 31, 2023.
Total liquidity was $37.8 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $34.9 million at September 30, 2024 and $26.2 million at December 31, 2023.
Financial Summary
($ in Millions and Unaudited)
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q3 2024
Q4 2024
Electric Sales
$
60.7
$
59.4
$
71.7
$
69.7
Coal Sales
- 3
rd
Party
$
49.6
$
32.8
$
31.7
$
23.3
Other Revenue
$
1.3
$
1.0
$
1.4
$
1.8
Total Operating Revenue
$
111.6
$
93.2
$
104.8
$
94.8
Net Income (Loss)
$
(1.7
)
$
(10.2
)
$
1.6
$
(215.8
)
Operating Cash Flow
$
18.5
$
26.1
$
(11.2
)
$
32.5
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
6.8
$
(5.8
)
$
9.6
$
6.2
_________________________________
*
Non-GAAP financial measure, defined as operating cash flows
less effects of certain subsidiary and equity method investment activity, plus bank interest, less effects of working capital period changes, plus other amortization
Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our method of computing Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies.
Management believes the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, is an important measure in analyzing our liquidity and is a key component of certain material covenants contained within our Credit Agreement, specifically the minimum quarterly EBITDA. Noncompliance with the covenants could result in our lenders requiring the Company to immediately repay all amounts borrowed. If we cannot satisfy these financial covenants, we would be prohibited under our Credit Agreement from engaging in certain activities, such as incurring additional indebtedness, making certain payments, and acquiring and disposing of assets. Consequently, Adjusted EBITDA is critical to the assessment of our liquidity. The required amount of Adjusted EBITDA is a variable based on our debt outstanding and/or required debt payments at the time of the quarterly calculation based on a rolling prior 12-month period.
Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, to Income (Loss) before Income taxes, the most comparable GAAP measure, is as follows (in thousands) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Reconciliation of GAAP "Income (Loss) before Income Taxes" to non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA"
(In $ Thousands and Unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
(226,138
)
$
44,793
Interest expense
13,850
13,711
Income tax expense (benefit)
(9,404
)
4,465
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
65,626
67,211
EBITDA
(156,066
)
130,180
Other operating revenue
(275
)
10
Stock-based compensation
4,454
3,554
Asset impairment
215,136
—
Asset retirement obligations accretion
1,628
1,804
Other amortization
(46,310
)
(30,613
)
(Gain) loss on disposal or abandonment of assets, net
(50
)
398
Loss on extinguishment of debt
2,790
1,491
Equity method investment (loss)
746
552
Settlement of litigation
2,750
—
Other reclassifications
(8,043
)
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
16,760
$
107,376
Solid Forward Sales Position - Segment Basis, Before Intercompany Eliminations (unaudited):
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
Total
Power
Energy
Contracted MWh (in millions)
4.25
3.36
1.78
1.09
0.27
10.75
Average contracted price per MWh
$
37.24
$
44.43
$
54.66
$
52.94
$
51.33
Contracted revenue (in millions)
$
158.27
$
149.28
$
97.29
$
57.70
$
13.86
$
476.40
Capacity
Average daily contracted capacity MWh
773
727
623
454
100
Average contracted capacity price per MWd
$
201
$
230
$
226
$
225
$
230
Contracted capacity revenue (in millions)
$
55.95
$
61.12
$
51.40
$
37.33
$
3.47
$
209.27
Total Energy & Capacity Revenue
Contracted Power revenue (in millions)
$
214.22
$
210.40
$
148.69
$
95.03
$
17.33
$
685.67
Coal
Priced tons - 3rd party (in millions)
2.95
2.50
2.50
0.50
—
8.45
Avg price per ton - 3rd party
$
51.04
$
55.49
$
56.74
$
59.00
$
—
Contracted coal revenue - 3rd party (in millions)
$
150.57
$
138.73
$
141.85
$
29.50
$
—
$
460.65
TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) - CONSOLIDATED
$
364.79
$
349.13
$
290.54
$
124.53
$
17.33
$
1,146.32
Priced tons - Intercompany (in millions)
2.30
2.30
2.30
2.30
—
9.20
Avg price per ton - Intercompany
$
51.00
$
51.00
$
51.00
$
51.00
$
—
Contracted coal revenue - Intercompany (in millions)
$
117.30
$
117.30
$
117.30
$
117.30
$
—
$
469.20
TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) - SEGMENT
$
482.09
$
466.43
$
407.84
$
241.83
$
17.33
$
1,615.52
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the
"
Securities Act
"
), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the
"
Exchange Act
"
).
Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as
"
expects,
" "
believes,
" "
intends,
" "
anticipates,
" "
plans,
" "
estimates,
" "
guidance,
" "
target,
" "
potential,
" "
possible,
"
or
"
probable
"
or statements that certain actions, events or results
"
may,
" "
will,
" "
should,
"
or
"
could
"
be taken, occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to our ability to execute definitive agreements with respect to the non-binding term sheet with a leading global data center developer.
Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by Hallador and its management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements.
These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in Hallador’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Hallador undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Conference Call and Webcast
Hallador management will host a conference call on Monday, March 17, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date
: Monday, March 17, 2025
Time
: 5:30 p.m. Eastern time
Dial-in registration link:
here
Live webcast registration link:
here
The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at
www.halladorenergy.com
.
Hallador Energy Company
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31,
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
7,232
$
2,842
Restricted cash
4,921
4,281
Accounts receivable
15,438
19,937
Inventory
36,685
23,075
Parts and supplies
39,104
38,877
Prepaid expenses
1,478
2,262
Assets held-for-sale
—
1,540
Total current assets
104,858
92,814
Property, plant and equipment:
Land and mineral rights
70,307
115,486
Buildings and equipment
429,857
537,131
Mine development
92,458
158,642
Finance lease right-of-use assets
13,034
12,346
Total property, plant and equipment
605,656
823,605
Less - accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
(347,952
)
(334,971
)
Total property, plant and equipment, net
257,704
488,634
Equity method investments
2,607
2,811
Other assets
3,951
5,521
Total assets
$
369,120
$
589,780
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of bank debt, net
$
4,095
$
24,438
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
44,298
62,908
Current portion of lease financing
6,912
3,933
Contract liabilities - current
97,598
66,316
Total current liabilities
152,903
157,595
Long-term liabilities:
Bank debt, net
37,394
63,453
Convertible notes payable
—
10,000
Convertible notes payable - related party
—
9,000
Long-term lease financing
8,749
8,157
Deferred income taxes
—
9,235
Asset retirement obligations
14,957
14,538
Contract liabilities - long-term
49,121
47,425
Other
1,711
1,789
Total long-term liabilities
111,932
163,597
Total liabilities
264,835
321,192
Commitments and contingencies (Note 22)
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued
—
—
Common stock, $.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 42,621 and 34,052 issued and outstanding, as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
426
341
Additional paid-in capital
189,298
127,548
Retained earnings (deficit)
(85,439
)
140,699
Total stockholders’ equity
104,285
268,588
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
369,120
$
589,780
Hallador Energy Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the years ended December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
2024
2023
SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES:
Electric sales
$
261,527
$
267,927
Coal sales
137,448
361,926
Other revenues
5,419
5,025
Total sales and operating revenues
404,394
634,878
EXPENSES:
Fuel
49,343
103,388
Other operating and maintenance costs
118,364
199,855
Cost of purchased power
10,888
—
Utilities
15,914
17,730
Labor
116,164
152,417
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
65,626
67,211
Asset retirement obligations accretion
1,628
1,804
Exploration costs
260
904
General and administrative
26,527
26,159
Asset impairment
215,136
—
(Gain) loss on disposal or abandonment of assets, net
(50
)
398
Settlement of litigation
2,750
—
Total operating expenses
622,550
569,866
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
(218,156
)
65,012
Interest expense (1)
(13,850
)
(13,711
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(2,790
)
(1,491
)
Equity method investment (loss)
(746
)
(552
)
NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(235,542
)
49,258
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT):
Current
(169
)
(164
)
Deferred
(9,235
)
4,629
Total income tax expense (benefit)
(9,404
)
4,465
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
(226,138
)
$
44,793
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE:
Basic
$
(5.72
)
$
1.35
Diluted
$
(5.72
)
$
1.25
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
39,504
33,133
Diluted
39,504
36,827
Hallador Energy Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the years ended December 31,
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
2024
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)
$
(226,138
)
$
44,793
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Deferred income tax (benefit)
(9,235
)
4,629
Equity method investment (loss)
746
552
Cash distribution - equity method investment
—
625
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
65,626
67,211
Asset impairment
215,136
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
2,790
1,491
(Gain) loss on disposal or abandonment of assets, net
(50
)
398
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,747
3,233
Asset retirement obligations accretion
1,628
1,804
Cash paid on asset retirement obligation reclamation
(1,407
)
(3,384
)
Stock-based compensation
4,454
3,554
Amortization of contract asset and contract liabilities
(70,203
)
(97,018
)
Director fees paid in stock
150
—
Change in current assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
4,499
9,952
Inventory
(13,610
)
15,548
Parts and supplies
(227
)
(10,582
)
Prepaid expenses
784
1,186
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(14,580
)
(18,992
)
Contract liabilities
103,181
33,804
Other
643
610
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
65,934
$
59,414
Hallador Energy Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the years ended December 31,
(in thousands)
(continued)
(unaudited)
2024
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
$
(53,367
)
$
(75,352
)
Proceeds from sale of equipment
4,239
62
Proceeds from held-for-sale assets
3,200
—
Investment in equity method investments
(542
)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(46,470
)
(75,290
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Payments on bank debt
(147,000
)
(59,713
)
Borrowings of bank debt
99,500
66,000
Payments on lease financing
(5,633
)
—
Proceeds from sale and leaseback arrangement
5,134
11,082
Issuance of related party notes payable
5,000
—
Payments on related party notes payable
(5,000
)
—
Debt issuance costs
(673
)
(6,013
)
ATM offering
34,515
7,318
Taxes paid on vesting of RSUs
(277
)
(2,101
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(14,434
)
16,573
Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
5,030
697
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of year
7,123
6,426
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of year
$
12,153
$
7,123
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
7,232
$
2,842
Restricted cash
4,921
4,281
$
12,153
$
7,123
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid for interest
$
10,511
$
9,966
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Change in capital expenditures included in accounts payable and prepaid expense
$
356
$
1,882
About Hallador Energy Company
Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) is a vertically-integrated Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Company has two core businesses: Hallador Power Company, LLC, which produces electricity and capacity at its one Gigawatt (GW) Merom Generating Station, and Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces and supplies fuel to the Merom Generating Station and other companies. To learn more about Hallador, visit the Company’s website at
http://www.halladorenergy.co
m/
.
Company Contact
Marjorie Hargrave
Chief Financial Officer
(303) 917-0777
MHargrave@halladorenergy.com
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
HNRG@elevate-ir.com
