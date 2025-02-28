Hallador Energy Company to Host Conference Call on Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Hallador Energy Company will discuss its 2024 financial results in a conference call on March 17, 2025.

Full Release



TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) (“Hallador” or the “Company”), will host a conference call on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.





Hallador’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions prior to the call by emailing the Company’s investor relations team, Elevate IR, at



HNRG@elevate-ir.com



.







Date:



Monday, March 17, 2025







Time:



5:30 p.m. Eastern time







Dial-in registration link:





here









Live webcast registration link:





here







The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at



www.halladorenergy.com



.







About Hallador Energy Company







Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) is a vertically-integrated Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Company has two core businesses: Hallador Power Company, LLC, which produces electricity and capacity at its one-Gigawatt (GW) Merom Generating Station, and Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces and supplies fuel to the Merom Generating Station and other companies. To learn more about Hallador, visit the Company’s website at



www.halladorenergy.com



.







Company Contact







Marjorie Hargrave





Chief Financial Officer





(303) 917-0777







MHargrave@halladorenergy.com









Investor Relations Contact







Sean Mansouri, CFA





Elevate IR





(720) 330-2829







HNRG@elevate-ir.com





