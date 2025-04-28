Hallador Energy Company to Host Conference Call on Q1 2025 Financial Results

Hallador Energy will hold a conference call on May 12, 2025, to discuss Q1 financial results.

Hallador Energy Company announced a conference call on May 12, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025. The company's financial results will be released before the call, which will include a management discussion and a question-and-answer session. Interested individuals can submit questions to the company’s investor relations team in advance. The call will be accessible via dial-in and live webcast, with a replay available on Hallador's investor relations webpage. Hallador Energy is based in Terre Haute, Indiana, and operates in electricity production and coal supply through its subsidiaries.

Potential Positives

The scheduled conference call on May 12, 2025, demonstrates Hallador's commitment to transparency and communication with investors regarding its financial performance.

By providing a platform for questions from stakeholders, the company encourages engagement and fosters trust with its investor base.

The timing of the call, shortly after the end of the first quarter, indicates the company's proactive approach in sharing financial results in a timely manner.

Potential Negatives

The timing of the conference call for financial results may suggest the company is experiencing delays or issues in finalizing and reporting its first-quarter performance.

The reliance on questions submitted via email to the investor relations team could indicate limited engagement or transparency during the call, potentially leaving stakeholders with unanswered concerns.

FAQ

What is the date and time of Hallador's conference call?

Hallador's conference call is scheduled for May 12, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

How can I participate in Hallador's conference call?

Participants can register for the call via a provided dial-in registration link or listen to the live webcast.

Where can I find Hallador's first-quarter financial results?

The financial results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call and available on the company's website.

Can I submit questions for Hallador’s management during the call?

Yes, interested parties can submit questions to Hallador's investor relations team at HNRG@elevate-ir.com before the call.

What is Hallador Energy Company's main line of business?

Hallador Energy Company operates as an Independent Power Producer, focusing on electricity generation and coal supply.

$HNRG Insider Trading Activity

$HNRG insiders have traded $HNRG stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HNRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID C HARDIE has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 168,691 shares for an estimated $2,197,040 .

. ZARRELL THOMAS GRAY purchased 9,000 shares for an estimated $122,400

CHARLES RAY IV WESLEY purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $103,978

$HNRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $HNRG stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) (“Hallador” or the “Company”), will host a conference call on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.





Hallador’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions prior to the call by emailing the Company’s investor relations team, Elevate IR, at



HNRG@elevate-ir.com



.







Date:



Monday, May 12, 2025







Time:



5:00 p.m. Eastern time







Dial-in registration link:





here









Live webcast registration link:





here







The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at



www.halladorenergy.com



.







About Hallador Energy Company







Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) is a vertically-integrated Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Company has two core businesses: Hallador Power Company, LLC, which produces electricity and capacity at its one-Gigawatt (GW) Merom Generating Station, and Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces and supplies fuel to the Merom Generating Station and other companies. To learn more about Hallador, visit the Company’s website at



www.halladorenergy.com



.







Company Contact







Marjorie Hargrave





Chief Financial Officer







MHargrave@halladorenergy.com









Investor Relations Contact







Sean Mansouri, CFA





Elevate IR





(720) 330-2829







HNRG@elevate-ir.com





