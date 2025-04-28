Hallador Energy Company to Host Conference Call on Q1 2025 Financial Results

Hallador Energy will hold a conference call on May 12, 2025, to discuss Q1 financial results.
Quiver AI Summary
Hallador Energy Company announced a conference call on May 12, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025. The company's financial results will be released before the call, which will include a management discussion and a question-and-answer session. Interested individuals can submit questions to the company’s investor relations team in advance. The call will be accessible via dial-in and live webcast, with a replay available on Hallador's investor relations webpage. Hallador Energy is based in Terre Haute, Indiana, and operates in electricity production and coal supply through its subsidiaries.
Potential Positives
- The scheduled conference call on May 12, 2025, demonstrates Hallador's commitment to transparency and communication with investors regarding its financial performance.
- By providing a platform for questions from stakeholders, the company encourages engagement and fosters trust with its investor base.
- The timing of the call, shortly after the end of the first quarter, indicates the company's proactive approach in sharing financial results in a timely manner.
Potential Negatives
- The timing of the conference call for financial results may suggest the company is experiencing delays or issues in finalizing and reporting its first-quarter performance.
- The reliance on questions submitted via email to the investor relations team could indicate limited engagement or transparency during the call, potentially leaving stakeholders with unanswered concerns.
- None.
FAQ
What is the date and time of Hallador's conference call?
Hallador's conference call is scheduled for May 12, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.
How can I participate in Hallador's conference call?
Participants can register for the call via a provided dial-in registration link or listen to the live webcast.
Where can I find Hallador's first-quarter financial results?
The financial results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call and available on the company's website.
Can I submit questions for Hallador’s management during the call?
Yes, interested parties can submit questions to Hallador's investor relations team at HNRG@elevate-ir.com before the call.
What is Hallador Energy Company's main line of business?
Hallador Energy Company operates as an Independent Power Producer, focusing on electricity generation and coal supply.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$HNRG Insider Trading Activity
$HNRG insiders have traded $HNRG stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HNRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID C HARDIE has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 168,691 shares for an estimated $2,197,040.
- ZARRELL THOMAS GRAY purchased 9,000 shares for an estimated $122,400
- CHARLES RAY IV WESLEY purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $103,978
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$HNRG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $HNRG stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,073,433 shares (+4460.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,290,807
- EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP added 550,000 shares (+71.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,297,500
- HIGHLAND PEAK CAPITAL, LLC added 514,863 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,895,181
- APIS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 464,000 shares (+106.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,312,800
- YAUPON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 352,356 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,034,476
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 277,720 shares (-79.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,179,894
- ONYXPOINT GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP added 249,588 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,857,782
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
TERRE HAUTE, Ind., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) (“Hallador” or the “Company”), will host a conference call on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.
Hallador’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions prior to the call by emailing the Company’s investor relations team, Elevate IR, at
HNRG@elevate-ir.com
.
Date:
Monday, May 12, 2025
Time:
5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Dial-in registration link:
here
Live webcast registration link:
here
The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at
www.halladorenergy.com
.
About Hallador Energy Company
Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) is a vertically-integrated Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Company has two core businesses: Hallador Power Company, LLC, which produces electricity and capacity at its one-Gigawatt (GW) Merom Generating Station, and Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces and supplies fuel to the Merom Generating Station and other companies. To learn more about Hallador, visit the Company’s website at
www.halladorenergy.com
.
Company Contact
Marjorie Hargrave
Chief Financial Officer
MHargrave@halladorenergy.com
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
HNRG@elevate-ir.com
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.