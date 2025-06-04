Hallador Energy CFO Marjorie Hargrave To Step Down, Todd Telesz To Succeed

(RTTNews) - Hallador Energy Co. (HNRG), an energy company, on Wednesday announced that Chief Financial Officer Marjorie Hargrave is stepping down to seek other opportunities. The company appointed Todd Telesz as CFO, effective June 23.

Telesz had served as Chief Financial Officer of Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, Inc. and also as CEO of Basin Electric.

In the pre-market trading, Hallador is 0.64% lesser at $17 on the Nasdaq.

