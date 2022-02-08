Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) insiders sold US$647k worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Quite a few Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) insiders sold their shares over the past year, which may be a cause for concern. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Chairman Michael Crawford was not the only time they sold Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$1.64 per share in a -US$363k sale. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$1.09. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$449k for 167.10k shares. But insiders sold 450.79k shares worth US$647k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:HOFV Insider Trading Volume February 8th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment. Specifically, insiders ditched US$647k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 20% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares, worth about US$21m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

But note: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.