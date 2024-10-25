Hall of Fame Resort downgraded to Hold from Buy at Maxim

Maxim downgraded Hall of Fame Resort (HOFV) to Hold from Buy. With the stock now trading near the $1.98 per share offer, the firm sees limited upside potential, and with with the Board of Directors taking a no-comment stance on the take-private proposal, there is a lack of visibility, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
