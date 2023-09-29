Halifax To Buy Sodexo's Worldwide Home Care Division; Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - Halifax Group, a middle market private equity firm, announced Friday its agreement to acquire the Worldwide Home Care division of French food services and facilities management firm Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The deal includes Sodexo's home care subsidiaries in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, France, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Brazil.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Sodexo's Worldwide Home Care division, with 12,000 employees, provides in-home care services across 8 countries.

Irvine, California -based division operates as a franchisor in the U.S. in the non-medical personal care sector, while internationally, it offers personal care in Ireland, the U.K., Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and France. In addition, it offers complex care, i.e., skilled nursing, therapies and home hospitalization, in the U.K. and Brazil.

Following the acquisition, Worldwide Home Care Division CEO Natalie Black will remain along with the senior management team.

Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman and CEO of Sodexo, said, "We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Halifax, and confident that their resources and expertise will greatly benefit the Worldwide Home Care team in accelerating their growth and success. For Sodexo, this milestone marks another step forward in the implementation of our 2025 strategic plan, and our ambition to become the leader in sustainable food and valued experiences."

In deal, Lazard served as the financial advisor to Sodexo.

