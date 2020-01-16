Halfords says strong bike sales keep profit on track

Adds detail, background

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - British bicycles and car products retailer Halfords HFD.L said it was on track to meet profit forecasts, as underlying cycling sales grew 5.9% in the 14 week period to Jan. 3 boosted by strong demand for kids' bikes.

For the full-year 2020, the company said underlying pretax profit would come in in the range of 50 million pounds ($65.19 million) to 55 million pounds, in line with guidance, helped by "tight cost controls".

While British retailers struggled with lower consumer spending over the Christmas trading period, 127-year-old Halfords bucked the trend, selling a record number of children's bikes, and building 86,000 custom-made bikes in the week before Christmas.

Car-related sales were down 2.7% on a like-for-like basis as low consumer confidence limited sales of more expensive items, the company said.

"Though pleased with our performance, market conditions remained subdued and we are not anticipating a near-term improvement," Chief Executive Graham Stapleton said in a statement on Thursday.

($1 = 0.7670 pounds)

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Sarah Young)

