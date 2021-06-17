Halfords reinstates dividend, posts higher profit as cycling boom pedals on

Halfords Group Plc reinstated dividend and reported a 72% jump in profit on Thursday, and said it expected to see further rise in Britons adopting cycling for commute.

Halfords, Britain's biggest bicycle and motoring parts retailer, said underlying pre-tax profit rose 72% to 96.3 million pounds ($134.70 million) for the 12 months ended April 2.

($1 = 0.7149 pounds)

