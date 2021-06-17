Halfords reinstates dividend, posts higher profit as cycling boom pedals on

June 17 (Reuters) - Halfords Group Plc HFD.L reinstated dividend and reported a 72% jump in profit on Thursday, and said it expected to see further rise in Britons adopting cycling for commute.

Halfords, Britain's biggest bicycle and motoring parts retailer, said underlying pre-tax profit rose 72% to 96.3 million pounds ($134.70 million) for the 12 months ended April 2.

($1 = 0.7149 pounds)

Halfords vs FTSE all-sharehttps://tmsnrt.rs/2S0qK8A

(Reporting by Muvija M and Chris Peters in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((chris.peters1@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 6019;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.