Halfords Group (LSE:HFD) Price Target Increased by 9.92% to 226.10

The average one-year price target for Halfords Group (LSE:HFD) has been revised to 226.10 / share. This is an increase of 9.92% from the prior estimate of 205.70 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 151.50 to a high of 278.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.71% from the latest reported closing price of 200.60 / share.

Halfords Group Maintains 4.40% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.40%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Halfords Group. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HFD is 0.06%, an increase of 29.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 22,570K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,944K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,815K shares, representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HFD by 11.81% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,715K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,468K shares, representing an increase of 9.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HFD by 16.96% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,937K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,207K shares, representing a decrease of 13.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFD by 5.78% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,697K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,580K shares, representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HFD by 55.35% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,483K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,429K shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HFD by 8.62% over the last quarter.

