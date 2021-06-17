Halfords expects higher earnings, resumes dividend as UK cycling boom continues

Halfords Group Plc forecast higher earnings for this year on Thursday after annual profit nearly trebled, as more Britons took to cycling during the pandemic, encouraging the country's biggest bicycle retailer to resume its dividend.

"In the longer-term, we remain confident in the future prospects for the UK's motoring and cycling markets and our ability to compete strongly in both," Chief Executive Officer Graham Stapleton said.

Halfords said it expected pretax profit after IFRS 16 adjustments to exceed 75 million pounds ($104.93 million) in the current year, after pretax profit jumped 184% 64.5 million pounds in the 12 months ended April 2. Underlying earnings surged 72% to 96.3 million pounds.

Revenue rose by around 13% to 1.29 billion pounds.

The company, which proposed full-year dividend per share of 9 pence, said pent-up demand and the restrictions on foreign travel will give lead to higher demand for its touring and cycling products.

