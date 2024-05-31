News & Insights

Stocks

Halfords Confirms Share Capital and Voting Rights

May 31, 2024 — 05:26 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Halfords (GB:HFD) has released an update.

Halfords Group PLC has announced its total voting rights with a registered share capital consisting of 218,928,736 ordinary shares, all with equal rights and none held in treasury. Shareholders may use this total as a reference for disclosing their interest changes under the FCA’s rules. The disclosure aligns with the DTR 5.6.1 of the Transparency Rules.

For further insights into GB:HFD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.