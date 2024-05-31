Halfords Confirms Share Capital and Voting Rights

Halfords (GB:HFD) has released an update.

Halfords Group PLC has announced its total voting rights with a registered share capital consisting of 218,928,736 ordinary shares, all with equal rights and none held in treasury. Shareholders may use this total as a reference for disclosing their interest changes under the FCA’s rules. The disclosure aligns with the DTR 5.6.1 of the Transparency Rules.

