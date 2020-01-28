Half of Woodford Equity Income fund cash to be paid out Jan 30 -Link

Investors in British money manager Neil Woodford's collapsed equity income fund will get around half of their share of the money left in the fund in the first distribution round, its administrator said on Tuesday.
