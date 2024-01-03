Half of Warren Buffett's Top Stocks Lost Money in 2023. Here's Why It Doesn't Matter.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is fairly regarded as the greatest investor of all time. He's built his Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate into one of the most valuable companies in the world, worth nearly $1 trillion, and he's done that almost entirely through his investing acumen, buying companies with sustainable competitive advantages and investing in stocks that have outperformed over the long term. In other words, Berkshire's path to success has been different from most companies that make their own products or peddle their own services.

Naturally, investors follow his moves closely, and it's easy to track Berkshire's stock purchases and sales holdings through SEC filings. When those disclosures reveal that Buffett has recently bought a stock, shares often go up as investors follow his lead, and they often interpret Berkshire's investment in a company as a stamp of approval from Buffett himself.

Despite that track record, you might be surprised to learn that Buffett's top 10 holdings actually underperformed the market on average last year, and four of them lost value even in a year when the S&P 500 gained 24%.

You'll notice from the chart that six of Berkshire's top 10 stocks underperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin as Bank of America and VeriSign just squeaked into positive territory. But the chart offers a number of other insights as well.

For example, that group of 10 stocks represents significant diversification. They include three financial stocks, Bank of America, American Express, and Moody's; two oil stocks, Chevron and Occidental Petroleum; two consumer staples stocks, Coca-Cola and Kraft Heinz; one healthcare stock, DaVita; and two tech stocks, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and VeriSign.

Why Buffett is still beating the market this year

Though it might surprise you based on the chart, Buffett's portfolio actually beat the market in 2023. While the top 10 stocks returned an average of about 12%, or half of what the S&P 500 returned, Berkshire doesn't hold these stocks in equal portions. Apple makes up about half of Berkshire's entire stock portfolio and more than half of the holdings from its top 10 stocks.

That stake fueled Berkshire's return last year as Apple jumped nearly 50% while riding the broader boom in the tech sector over enthusiasm for new artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Apple's margins also continue to expand thanks to the growth of its services business, which delivers strong profits by capitalizing on Apple's installed base with offerings like the App Store, Apple Pay, and Apple Music. Investors also seem excited about the launch of the new Vision Pro spatial computing headset, due out in early 2024.

What it means for investors

There are two important lessons for investors here.

First, position sizing matters. It's no accident that Berkshire Hathaway has half of its investments in Apple. The iPhone maker has done incredibly well for Berkshire, and Buffett has sung its praises time and again, saying it's "probably the best business I know in the world." Apple is also big enough that Berkshire can own a $157 billion stake without being subject to special disclosure rules, which it generally prefers to avoid.

Second, Apple is such a large part of Berkshire's portfolio because it's grown its way there. Though Berkshire has acquired more shares of Apple since it first bought the stock in 2016, most of its value has come from price appreciation. The chart shows how Apple has trounced the S&P 500 since early 2016 when Buffett first began buying the stock.

That's evidence for why you should let your winners run, a rule that Buffett himself endorses, as he's said that under the right conditions, "Our ideal holding period is forever."

Given Apple's competitive strength and its impressive track record, expect the tech giant's stock to remain a core part of Buffett's portfolio for a long time.

Should you invest $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Berkshire Hathaway wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 18, 2023

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Jeremy Bowman has positions in Bank of America. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, Moody's, and VeriSign. The Motley Fool recommends Chevron, Kraft Heinz, and Occidental Petroleum and recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.