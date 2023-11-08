News & Insights

Half of Tereos sugar plants in France running slow as rain halts harvest

November 08, 2023 — 09:25 am EST

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Half of Tereos sugar factories in France had to slow production due to a lack of sugar beet, France's largest sugar maker said on Wednesday after nearly uninterrupted rainfall in recent weeks prevented many farmers from harvesting their fields.

France has experienced very wet weather since mid-October with large parts of the country receiving more than 30% above average rainfall last month, weather forecaster Meteo France said.

"We have adapted the pace of the factories to cope with available stocks in the plains," a Tereos spokesperson told Reuters.

"Some factories in the south of our supply zone (Artenay, Connantre, Bucy and Chevrieres), were able to resume normal production," he added.

Tereos has eight remaining sugar factories in France after it decided to end sugar production at its Escaudoeuvres site in northern France and sold the factory to fries maker Agristo.

France's second largest producer Cristal Union said all its factories were running at normal capacity, that it had beet stocks for at least a week and that it was confident that it would be able to maintain enough stocks to keep a normal rhythm.

Germany's Suedzucker SZUG.DE, parent of France's third largest sugar maker Saint Louis Sucre, was not immediately available to comment.

Sugar factories in France are mostly located in the northern part of France with some south and east of Paris.

Meteo France forecasts showers in these regions every day in the next two weeks apart from Saturday.

