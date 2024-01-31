Half of Q4 US corporate defaults are repeat offenders -Moody's

By Matt Tracy

Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. companies defaulted on over $19 billion of debt in the fourth quarter of 2023, half of which were repeat defaulters, according to a report by ratings agency Moody's Investors Service.

The 20 fourth quarter defaults contributed to a U.S. corporate default rate of 5.6% in 2023, its highest since the pandemic downturn in 2020, according to the Wednesday report.

Companies defaulted on more than $91 billion in debt last year, nearly tripling from $38 billion in 2022, Moody's noted on Wednesday.

Half of the fourth quarter defaults were repeat offenders, the majority of which previously completed a distressed exchange followed by an out-of-court restructuring.

In addition, roughly two-thirds of the fourth quarter defaulters were owned by private equity firms.

The largest fourth quarter default was by Ligado Networks MOSAV.UL, a satellite communications company that missed payments on over $4 billion in secured bonds due in November 2023, Moody's said.

Other notable defaults in the fourth quarter include AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N, Equinox Holdings Inc EQUIH.UL and Rite Aid Corp, according to the report.

Moody's reiterated its previous forecast that the U.S. junk-rated default rate will hit a peak of 5.8% in early 2024. It pointed to a slowing U.S. economy and elevated interest rates, despite calls for gradual rate cuts throughout 2024.

But Moody's said it expects the default rate to ease to its historical average of 4.7% by June, then decline further to around 4% by year's end.

Before then, the report noted, based on its own credit transition model, high-yield spreads will likely widen to 493 basis points in 2024 from 323 bps at the end of 2023, which will impact junk-rated issuers with debt maturing in the coming months.

This will have the greatest impact on companies with outstanding loans, which more often carry floating rates than their bond counterparts. The fourth quarter's defaults consisted of $7.8 billion in loans versus $5 billion in bonds.

"Many lower-rated debt issuers will need to refinance at much higher costs, which could lead to ratings downgrades and more defaults," the report noted.

