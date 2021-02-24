Half of production at SSAB Lulea plant halted after roof breaks

STOCKHOLM, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Swedish steelmaker SSAB SSABa.ST has halted around half of its production in Lulea in northern Sweden after part of a roof at the facility fell down, the company said on Wednesday.

A company spokeswoman said there was no staff in the building when the incident took place.

"Half the production has been stopped until further notice... We can not say at the moment when production will be up," she said.

SSAB shares fell 1.7% in early trade on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

