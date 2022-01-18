Companies

Half of global cyber defence investment has been in Israel -PM Bennett

Contributors
Steven Scheer Reuters
Dan Williams Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Around half of global cyber defence investment in past few years has been in Israel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday.

JERUSALEM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Around half of global cyber defence investment in past few years has been in Israel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday.

Speaking by video to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Bennett said that as more work is done remotely, companies will be increasingly vulnerable to cyber attacks.

"This means we need good cyber defence and Israel has massively invested in cyber defence technologies," Bennett said.

"I believe roughly half or almost half of the global investments in cyber companies over the past few years has been in Israel. So Israel has become a powerhouse in cyber defence. I see a bunch of opportunities and we intend to seize them."

(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Dan Williams, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Companies Videos

Qualcomm CEO Sees Chip-Supply Issues Easing in 2022

Jan 05, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular