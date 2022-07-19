Half of Britons changing food-buying habits to cope with cost-of-living crunch

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Almost half of Britons are changing what they buy to feed their families as they try to navigate a worsening cost-of-living crisis, according to survey data published on Wednesday.

By James Davey

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Almost half of Britons are changing what they buy to feed their families as they try to navigate a worsening cost-of-living crisis, according to survey data published on Wednesday.

The research from food assurance scheme Red Tractor and polling firm YouGov found that 46% of people are changing their buying habits, with 30% purchasing less meat and 13% buying less fruit and vegetables.

They said 24% of shoppers are trading down, or buying what they perceive to be lower quality products.

Their research also showed an 8% dip in trust in UK food since Red Tractor published its first Trust in Food Index last year, with trust in supermarkets down 20%.

In other findings, the research found that people believe Brexit is having an impact on food, with 26% of respondents saying they felt the quality of food in the UK has been falling over the last two years.

Furthermore, 43% of consumers believe that new trade deals will reduce standards of food in the UK further.

The research found the United States and India – both countries with which the UK government is seeking trade deals – have very low levels of trust, with 27% and 18% of consumers trusting food that originates in those countries respectively.

Industry data published on Tuesday showed UK grocery inflation hit 9.9% in the four weeks to July 10, adding 454 pounds ($545) to Britons' annual bills.

Market researcher Kantar said as prices rise, Britons are increasingly turning to discounters and own-label products to keep a lid on the cost of their weekly shop.

Food inflation could reach 15% this summer and 20% early next year, according to some forecasts.

($1 = 0.8324 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters