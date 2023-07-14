Half of Argentine execs see economy improving in coming 12 months -survey

BUENOS AIRES, July 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy will improve over the coming year, nearly half the executives surveyed in a poll released on Friday said, as more that one in three forecast that an already dire situation will worsen further.

Latin America's third largest economy is in the throes of crisis, with annual inflation projected at over 140% and a steadily weakening peso currency forcing increasing numbers of citizens below the poverty line.

The poll conducted by Business Development of Argentina Institute (IDEA) showed 48% of executives positive about the economy's prospects, though 45% said they had no plans to increase their investments, and 28% that they would cut them.

Some 16% said the economic situation would remain the same and 36% that it would worsen.

Argentina holds a presidential election in October, and 80% of respondents identified reducing the fiscal deficit as a priority for the government.

Some 64% mentioned slowing down inflation, 40% eliminating the gap between Argentina's various exchange rates and 18% slowing the decline in foreign exchange reserves.

IDEA interviewed 261 executives between June 14 and 30.

