Half of Americans Plan to Reduce Holiday Spending as Second Stimulus Hopes Fade

When Americans deck the halls this holiday season, their celebrations may look a little leaner than usual.

Half of Americans expect to spend less for the holidays than they did last year, according to the Forbes Advisor-Ipsos U.S. Consumer Confidence Weekly Tracker. Twenty-three percent of respondents said they plan to spend a lot less this year compared to last year.

Only 12% of adults surveyed said they plan to spend more this year—of that group, only 3% said they plan to spend “a lot more.”

The weekly survey, conducted by Ipsos, measures consumer sentiment over time.

The hesitancy to spend as usual this year may reflect the financial difficulties many are facing with crucial coronavirus relief measures set to expire next month, including an eviction freeze and expanded unemployment benefits. Last week, there were 742,000 initial employment claims, according to Department of Labor data, an increase of 31,000 from the week prior. The unemployment rate sits at 6.9%—far better than the initial shock of the 14.7% high in April—but still much higher than pre-pandemic levels of 3.5% in February 2020.

What’s even scarier is that new shutdown orders in states and major cities indicate that the response to skyrocketing infection rates across the country may lead to another wave of job losses.

“Things are so unpredictable,” said Lars Perner, assistant professor of clinical marketing at University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business. “Vaccines are showing promise, but it’s difficult to predict where the economy will go.”

If Americans could expect a full shutdown for any period of time, they might be able to better anticipate how their finances will fluctuate—and plan for holiday spending accordingly, Perner explained. “If they knew their income was going down, they could plan for that. But if you don’t know whether your income will stay the same or go down dramatically, you can’t plan,” he said.

Even Americans with Higher Incomes Aim to Spend Less This Year

A majority of respondents who are unemployed said they’ll spend less this year (56%), as did people with incomes under $50,000 (57%).

But more surprising was that people with middle and higher incomes also planned to curb their spending: 46% of people with incomes between $50,000 and $100,000 said they’ll spend less, along with 43% of people earning more than $100,000. And 58% of respondents with children in their household said they’ll cut back on holiday spending.

Sympathy for those in less fortunate financial positions could be a driver of reduced spending in higher income brackets, with some feeling guilty about their level of comfort, Perner said. But while an austere holiday season may feel appropriate after a year packed with tragedy, heavy spending—if you can afford it—can help boost the flagging economy, Perner added.

As Americans reconsider their holiday budgets, Black Friday sales are already in full swing for many retailers. Faced with dual challenges of recovering revenue lost during spring shutdowns while ensuring customer and staff safety, many stores have already launched a holiday sale schedule of rolling price drops, rather than releasing their discounts on Black Friday.

While many Americans started shopping for the holidays earlier than ever this year, our survey results indicate that they’re feeling more price-conscious this year than they may have in previous years.

The financial stress brought on by the pandemic may have pushed the holidays out of many people’s minds completely.

Over 50% of Americans faced some level of difficulty paying for their usual household expenses in the week ending Nov. 9, according to a survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. This number almost exactly aligns with the Ipsos / Forbes Advisor finding that 50% of Americans plan to spend less on the holidays.

As Election Drama Drags on, Large Purchases are on Hold

Overall, consumer confidence sits at 49.5, a notable decrease of nearly four points from last week and another three points lower than the week prior to Election Day. President-Elect Joe Biden this week spoke about reviving the economy and supporting businesses during the pandemic recovery period, while President Trump has not yet conceded the race.

This week’s survey indicates that this period of political limbo may be weighing on Americans’ financial confidence.

This week, 65% of respondents said they feel less comfortable making a major purchase, like a home or car, than they did six months ago, while 59% said they are less comfortable making household purchases. That’s the highest level of discomfort for both categories since early September, when states were struggling to implement Trump’s executive order to provide additional unemployment benefits

Holiday spending by political party affiliation also reveals how people are feeling post-election. Fifty-six percent of Democrats said they’ll spend less this year, versus 45% of Republicans. Overall consumer confidence for Republicans has been falling in the weeks following the presidential election, but they remain more confident than Democrats.

Biden is pushing for an additional relief package, but it appears the wait will continue. Congress is already wrapping up business prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. On the front burner when it returns: passing a funding package prior to Dec. 11 in order to avoid a government shutdown.

Survey methodology: Ipsos, which surveyed 934 respondents online on Nov. 17 and 18, provided the results exclusively to Forbes Advisor. The survey is conducted weekly to track consumer sentiment over time, using a series of 11 questions to determine whether consumers feel positively or negatively about the current state of the economy and where it looks to be going in the future.

