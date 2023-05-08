Half of Abu Dhabi's 2022 GDP came from non-oil sectors - official

DUBAI, May 8 (Reuters) - Non-oil sectors made up half of Abu Dhabi's 2022 real gross domestic product, which came to more than 1 trillion dirhams ($272 billion), Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development Chairman Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi told a conference on Monday.

By 2031 Abu Dhabi wants to increase its non-oil exports by 140% to 179 billion dirhams ($49 billion), he added.

($1 = 3.6720 UAE dirham)

