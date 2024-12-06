Half of the 10 Best Cities for First-Time Homebuyers Are in Florida — Here’s Why

First-time homebuyers who want to live in Florida have some encouraging news. The Sunshine State’s number of homes for sale increased by 40.1% over the summer compared with the previous year, according to a recent report from Houzeo. The numbers of single-family homes and condos for sale in Florida have risen by double digits, contributing to a steep increase in inventory and moderating prices.

Houzeo considers Florida a buyer’s market heading into 2025, which is something all house hunters will be happy to hear — especially first-time buyers.

That’s not the only good news, either. Half of the 10 best U.S. cities for first-time homebuyers are in the Sunshine State, according to an analysis from Seven Seas Worldwide, a provider of international shipping and moving services.

Here’s a look at some of the best markets for first time homebuyers and why Florida dominates the list.

Best Markets for First-Time Homebuyers

For its analysis, Seven Seas Worldwide ranked more than 200 metro areas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Zillow, Redfin and Freddie Mac. Among the factors considered were the number of starter homes available, mortgage payments as a percentage of renter income, median sales price, months of housing supply and the ownership rate for residents under 35 years old.

“With homeownership feeling out of reach for so many Americans, we wanted to shed light on places that offer a real opportunity for first-time buyers,” Wayne Mills, head of operations at Seven Seas Worldwide, said in a press release. “This study helps identify cities where young buyers can find that balance of affordability and quality of life.”

Here are the top 10 best markets for first-time buyers, based on Seven Seas Worldwide’s total accessibility scores.

Punta Gorda, Florida: 81.90 Weirton-Steubenville, West Virginia-Ohio: 80.92 The Villages, Florida: 79.00 Homosassa Springs, Florida: 78.35 Enid, Oklahoma: 77.58 Sebastian-Vero Beach, Florida: 77.19 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida: 77.14 Lake Charles, Louisiana: 77.07 Terre Haute, Indiana: 76.51 Hot Springs, Arkansas: 75.58

Why Florida?

So why does Florida have so many cities on the list? In the case of top-ranked Punta Gorda, Seven Seas Worldwide cited the market’s “impressive combination of affordability and availability,” with starter homes comprising 88.3% of its housing stock. Meanwhile, the median starter home price of $338,332 “remains well below similar coastal markets.”

Here’s what Seven Seas Worldwide had to say about other Florida cities on the list.

The Villages: This city has “the highest percentage of starter-size homes” and an “impressive” under-35 homeownership rate. It has a slightly high median home price of $379,389; however, the market “maintains relative affordability with mortgage payments at 47.2% of renter income.”

This city has “the highest percentage of starter-size homes” and an “impressive” under-35 homeownership rate. It has a slightly high median home price of $379,389; however, the market “maintains relative affordability with mortgage payments at 47.2% of renter income.” Homosassa Springs: More than 87% of the city’s housing stock is suitable for first-time buyers, and the market “combines reasonable prices ($267,846 median) with strong ownership potential.”

More than 87% of the city’s housing stock is suitable for first-time buyers, and the market “combines reasonable prices ($267,846 median) with strong ownership potential.” Sebastian-Vero Beach/Cape Coral-Fort Myers: Both of these markets have 80%-plus starter-size home inventory and over six months’ worth of housing supply, indicating a buyer’s market.

