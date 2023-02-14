Haley announces 2024 Republican presidential bid, marks Trump's first challenger

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is challenging her one-time boss for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, according to a video she released on Tuesday.

"I'm Nikki Haley and I'm running for president," Trump's former United Nations ambassador said in the video, first reported by Axios.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

