US Markets

Haley announces 2024 Republican presidential bid, marks Trump's first challenger

Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

February 14, 2023 — 07:03 am EST

Written by Steve Holland and Susan Heavey for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is challenging her one-time boss for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, according to a video she released on Tuesday.

"I'm Nikki Haley and I'm running for president," Trump's former United Nations ambassador said in the video, first reported by Axios.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.