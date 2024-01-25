News & Insights

Haleon to recall batches of some adult cough syrups due to contamination



January 25, 2024 — 05:36 pm EST

Written by Christy Santhosh and Mariam Sunny for Reuters

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Haleon HLN.L is recalling some lots of its adult cough syrup Robitussin because of microbial contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said.

The consumer healthcare company is recalling the cough syrup, sold under the brand name "Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult" in 4-ounce and 8-ounce doses, along with its 8-ounce night-time version.

"The voluntary recall is limited to certain lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult manufactured and sold in the U.S. only," a Haleon spokesperson said in an email response.

Using the tainted drugs could potentially cause severe or life-threatening adverse events like fungal infections in patients with compromised immunity, the FDA said in a release on Wednesday.

However, it added Haleon has so far not received any reports of adverse events related to these syrups.

The company, which was spun off from GSK GSK.L in 2022, is notifying its distributors and customers directly and has provided them with instructions for the return of all the drugs to be recalled, the regulator said.

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh and Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


