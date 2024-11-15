Haleon Sees Change in Major Holdings with BlackRock

Haleon PLC (GB:HLN) has released an update.

Haleon PLC has reported a change in its major holdings, with BlackRock, Inc. now holding a 5.2% stake in the company. This adjustment in voting rights signals strategic movements by BlackRock, a prominent player in the financial markets. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects BlackRock’s continued interest in Haleon’s potential.

