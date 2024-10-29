Haleon Sees BlackRock Adjust Stake to 5.16%

Haleon PLC (GB:HLN) has released an update.

Haleon PLC has announced that BlackRock, Inc. has acquired a 5.16% stake in the company, a slight decrease from its previous 5.17% holding. This acquisition involves both direct and indirect voting rights, as well as financial instruments, indicating BlackRock’s strategic interest in Haleon’s market standing. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects ongoing dynamics in institutional ownership and potentially influences Haleon’s stock performance.

