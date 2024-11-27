Haleon Sees Adjustments in BlackRock Holdings

Haleon PLC (GB:HLN) has released an update.
Haleon PLC has reported a change in major holdings as BlackRock, Inc. adjusted its stake in the company. The latest notification reveals BlackRock’s voting rights have slightly decreased to 5.21%, highlighting a shift in their investment strategy. This move could influence Haleon’s stock performance and investor sentiment in the financial markets.
