Haleon Sees Adjustments in BlackRock Holdings

Haleon PLC has reported a change in major holdings as BlackRock, Inc. adjusted its stake in the company. The latest notification reveals BlackRock’s voting rights have slightly decreased to 5.21%, highlighting a shift in their investment strategy. This move could influence Haleon’s stock performance and investor sentiment in the financial markets.

