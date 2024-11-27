News & Insights

Stocks

Haleon Sees Adjustments in BlackRock Holdings

November 27, 2024 — 11:04 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Haleon PLC (GB:HLN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Haleon PLC has reported a change in major holdings as BlackRock, Inc. adjusted its stake in the company. The latest notification reveals BlackRock’s voting rights have slightly decreased to 5.21%, highlighting a shift in their investment strategy. This move could influence Haleon’s stock performance and investor sentiment in the financial markets.

For further insights into GB:HLN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.