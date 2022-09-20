Haleon rejects Zantac indemnification requests from GSK, Pfizer

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Haleon HLN.L on Tuesday said it had notified GSK GSK.L and Pfizer PFE.N that it had rejected their requests for indemnification in relation to U.S.-based litigation over the heartburn drug, Zantac.

More than 2,000 legal cases related to Zantac have been filed in the United States over allegations that the compound contains probable carcinogens.

Zantac, originally marketed by a forerunner of GSK, has been sold by several companies at different times, including Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim and Sanofi SASY.PA as well as a plethora of generic drugmakers.

Haleon, spun out as an independent company in July, comprises consumer health assets once owned by GSK and Pfizer.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Editing by Louise Heavens)

