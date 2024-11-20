Haleon recent weakness a buying opportunity, says Argus

Argus says Haleon (HLN) shares have underperformed over the past quarter, falling 3% compared to a gain of 6% for the S&P 500. The firm expects Haleon to leverage its top brands as it pursues growth opportunities and recommends using the recent selloff as a buying opportunity. The analyst keeps a Buy rating on the shares with an $11.50 price target

