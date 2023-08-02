Haleon raises annual organic revenue growth forecast on steady demand

Adds background in paragraphs 2-3, H1 organic revenue growth figure in paragraph 5

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Haleon HLN.L on Wednesday raised its forecast for annual organic revenue growth as the consumer healthcare company is confident that demand for its oral and respiratory health products will stick despite a cost-of-living squeeze.

Consumers prioritising money towards essential, daily-use products amid the cost-of-living crisis in some parts of the world boosted sales for companies such as Haleon, which spun off from British drugmaker GSK GSK.L last year.

Haleon, the world's largest standalone consumer healthcare firm, said its full-year organic revenue growth is now expected to come in at 7-8%, compared with an earlier forecast of the top-end of a 4-6% range. Analysts on average expect growth of 6.2%, according to company-compiled estimates.

Haleon's organic revenue growth for the six-month period ended June 30 was 10.4%, beating analysts' expectations of 8.2%.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

