News & Insights

US Markets
HLN

Haleon quarterly profit squeezed by higher costs

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

May 03, 2023 — 02:20 am EDT

Written by Natalie Grover for Reuters ->

Adds details

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Haleon HLN.L, the world's biggest standalone consumer health business, on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit below analyst expectations.

The company said it generated adjusted earnings per share of 4.2 pence on revenue of nearly 3 billion pounds.

That compared with analyst expectations for quarterly profit of 5.24 pence per share profit on revenue of about 2.9 billion pounds, Refiniv data shows.

Organic revenue growth of 9.9% in the quarter was largely driven by price increases, but also a small rise in volumes.

London-listed Haleon, which was carved out as an independent company in July and comprises consumer health assets once owned by GSK GSK.L and Pfizer PFE.N, said its adjusted profit margin fell over the quarter mainly because of "cost inflation and incremental standalone costs".

Haleon last month said it expected to be closer to the upper range of its predicted 2023 growth of 4-6%.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London Editing by David Goodman)

((natalie.grover@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NatalieGrover;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HLN
GSK
PFE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.