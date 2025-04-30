Haleon Q1 Revenues Down, Organic Revenues Rise; Backs FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Haleon Plc (HLN), a British consumer healthcare company, reported Wednesday weak revenues in its first quarter on a reported basis, while organic revenue grew 3.5 percent with growth in all regions and categories.

In the quarter, revenues declined 2.3 percent to 2.85 billion pounds from last year's 2.92 billion pounds.

Organic revenue growth reflected 2.4 percent rise in price and 1.1 percent increase in volume/mix.

North America revenues of 980 million pounds fell 1.6 percent from last year on a reported basis, but grew 1 percent organically.

EMEA and LatAm revenues were 1.19 billion pounds, down 4.3 percent from last year. Organic growth was 5 percent.

APAC revenues grew on a reported and organic basis.

Emerging markets revenue were up 6.5 percent organically led by strong performance in India.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect organic revenue growth to be 4 percent to 6 percent and organic operating profit growth to be ahead of organic revenue growth.

The company noted that organic revenue growth and organic operating profit growth are expected to be weighted towards the second half of the year.

Brian McNamara, Chief Executive Officer, said, "First quarter trading performance was in line with our expectations. All regions and categories delivered positive organic revenue growth reflecting the strength and geographic balance of our portfolio, supported by strong innovation and in-market execution.... Looking ahead, we continue to expect the macroeconomic environment to remain both challenging and uncertain. However, we are confident that we are well positioned to deliver on our 2025 guidance underpinned by the strength of our portfolio and the categories in which we operate."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.