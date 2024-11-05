News & Insights

Haleon PLC’s Shareholding Shift with BlackRock

November 05, 2024 — 10:02 am EST

Haleon PLC (GB:HLN) has released an update.

Haleon PLC has announced a change in major holdings, with BlackRock, Inc. adjusting its voting rights in the company. The notification reveals that BlackRock’s voting rights attached to shares have slightly decreased following a client instruction. This shift signifies a strategic move in Haleon’s shareholder landscape, capturing the attention of investors monitoring stock movements.

