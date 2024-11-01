News & Insights

Haleon PLC Updates Shareholders on Voting Rights

November 01, 2024 — 07:47 am EDT

Haleon PLC (GB:HLN) has released an update.

Haleon PLC has announced that as of October 31, 2024, it has issued a total of 9,083,725,919 ordinary shares, with 9,053,360,882 shares carrying voting rights. This update is crucial for shareholders and those with notification obligations to track their interests in the company accurately. Haleon, a global leader in consumer health, boasts a diverse product portfolio with well-known brands like Advil, Sensodyne, and Centrum.

