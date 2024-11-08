Haleon PLC Sees Shift in BlackRock Holdings

Haleon PLC (GB:HLN) has released an update.
Haleon PLC has announced a change in major holdings as BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its stake, now holding 5.17% of voting rights in the company. This adjustment reflects a slight decrease from its previous position, signaling a dynamic shift in shareholder interests. Investors might find this development intriguing as it could influence Haleon’s strategic decisions and market performance.
