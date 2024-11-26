News & Insights

Stocks

Haleon PLC Sees Increased Stake by BlackRock

November 26, 2024 — 10:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Haleon PLC (GB:HLN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BlackRock, Inc. has increased its voting rights in Haleon PLC to over 5%, marking a significant change in its holdings. This move could influence how investors view Haleon’s stock, as BlackRock’s involvement often signals confidence in a company’s potential. The adjustment in holdings was officially acknowledged on November 26, 2024.

For further insights into GB:HLN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.