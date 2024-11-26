Haleon PLC Sees Increased Stake by BlackRock

Haleon PLC (GB:HLN) has released an update.
BlackRock, Inc. has increased its voting rights in Haleon PLC to over 5%, marking a significant change in its holdings. This move could influence how investors view Haleon’s stock, as BlackRock’s involvement often signals confidence in a company’s potential. The adjustment in holdings was officially acknowledged on November 26, 2024.
