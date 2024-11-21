Haleon PLC Sees Increase in BlackRock’s Stake

Haleon PLC (GB:HLN) has released an update.
Haleon PLC has announced a change in major holdings with BlackRock, Inc. increasing its voting rights to 5.21%, up from 5.20%. This move highlights BlackRock’s growing influence in the company, potentially impacting Haleon’s direction and investor sentiment. Such developments are crucial for investors monitoring shifts in shareholder power within the financial markets.
